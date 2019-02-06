Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk man with dementia who went missing Tuesday afternoon from his home east of downtown.
Donald Otis, 70, walked away from his home in the 1400 block of East Buena Ventura Street and was last seen about 2 p.m.
Otis is described being 5'11" and 185 lbs and was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, jeans, and a baseball hat. Otis likes to talk to people and is very social, but will not know his address or how to return home, police say. He does not have a cell phone nor will he know any phone numbers to call.
If he is located please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.