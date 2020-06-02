Colorado Springs police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian late Tuesday.

Police responded to the intersection of Village Road South and North Academy Boulevard at 9:11 p.m. on reports of an auto and pedestrian collision, police said.

Officers found the pedestrian dead on scene.

Police said the vehicle went north on North Academy Boulevard after the crash and is only described as a dark colored vehicle with front end damage.

Police are getting reports of a sedan and a sports utility vehicle as the car involved in the crash, but hope to receive additional calls from witnesses to further clarify the description of the car.

Police ask those with any information about the crash to call 719-444-7000.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, northbound traffic on North Academy Boulevard is being diverted at Village Road South. Police estimate Academy to be closed until about 1 a.m.