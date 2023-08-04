Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for homicide.

The male suspect, described by the Colorado Springs police as “possibly 5-foot-6 - 5-foot-9 tall with a thin build,” was seen wearing a gray cap, dark-hooded puffy jacket, blue jeans and New Balance tennis shoes the night of a Jan. 8 homicide. He left the area in a vehicle described as a white Toyota Corolla, model 2014 or newer.

Police were dispatched for a shots fired call in the 300 block of East Brookside Street. They found 31-year-old victim Darrian Adame deceased upon arrival with apparent gunshot wounds.

The suspect left the downtown Colorado Springs area with a group of individuals before traveling to East Brookside Street.

Those who know the suspect or have information about the crime should contact Pikes Peak Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP or call CSPD at 719-444-7000.