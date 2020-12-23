Colorado Springs police are looking for at least two people who allegedly assaulted a man and took his car early Wednesday, according to a report.
Officers responded to a report of a carjacking just after midnight near a business in the 2200 block of Hancock Expressway in southeast Colorado Springs, police said. The victim told police that the suspects, whom he recognized, accosted him at the business and took his car after a “physical altercation.” The victim sustained “serious but nonlife-threatening” injuries, according to the report.
Police said they have identified the suspects and are in the process of getting arrest warrants.