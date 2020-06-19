Colorado Springs police are searching for a van involved in a multi-vehicle pileup on southbound Interstate 25 Friday evening.
Police said about 6 p.m., four to five vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods Road.
About half an hour later, police tweeted that they were searching for a white, utility-type van that fled the crash. It was described as having metal mesh on the back and possibly a roof rack.
The van could have front-end damage and light blue paint on it from the crash, police said.
Anyone with information on the van's location was asked to call police at 719-444-7000.