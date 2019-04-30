Police are looking for the people who broke into vehicles recently at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Bear Creek Park and Palmer Park.
Officers said they found a vehicle north of Red Rock on March 31, at 530 N. 31st St., with its window broken. The thieves bought items using credit and debit cards they stole from the vehicle.
Video surveillance showed a man "who avoided the surveillance camera and parked a distance away from the store where the fraudulent purchases were made," police said. He was driving a late '90s green truck with an extended cab — possibly a Chevy Silverado.
About the same time that day, a window was smashed in a vehicle on the north end of Red Rock Canyon Open Space. Again, credit and debit cards were stolen and used to make purchases.
Surveillance video showed a woman using the stolen cards at local stores, police said. She was driving a dark SUV — possibly a Lincoln MKX.
Police said they don't know whether the two break-ins are related.
But police suspect one duo committed similar break-ins April 2 at Bear Creek Dog Park and Palmer Park.
Stolen credit cards again were used to make many purchases, with two men shown on video using the cards at local stores. They drove a fairly new, four-door Nissan Sentra with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.