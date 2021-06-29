Colorado Springs police are searching for suspects in a robbery call Tuesday evening.
Sgt. Bill Wingert said that police were actively searching for suspects in the area around the intersection between Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard as of around 5:15 p.m.
Wingert said officers responded to a report at around 4 p.m., which originally came in as a shots-fired call. When police arrived on scene, however, they discovered that no one had been shot, and that the incident was actually a robbery in which someone had fired into the air.