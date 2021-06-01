Police urged community members to provide information during their search for a man suspected of killing a 36-year-old mother of three in Colorado Springs last year, law enforcement announced Tuesday.
Colorado Springs police obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Billy Joe Torrez Jr. in March, officers said. The department hasn't said why it suspects Torrez in the killing and released no other new details on the case.
Torrez is a suspect in the killing of Samantha Morgan, police said.
Morgan was shot in a parking lot near 4600 Hinsdale Way, near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road on May 29, 2020 and died at a Colorado Springs hospital.
Police say they were called initially to a report of a shooting victim who was taken to a hospital.
Police at the time said officers questioned occupants of a car who accompanied Morgan to the hospital.
Family members in an obituary said Morgan was a mother of three.
"She was very passionate about music as it inspired her and her everyday life," family members wrote. "She loved to hang out with her friends and she was always there when a friend was in need."
Court records show Torrez pleaded guilty to felony menacing in 2018, assault in a 2015 and motor vehicle theft in 2014.
Officers encouraged anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.