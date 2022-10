A 12-year-old boy is missing and endangered, according to Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday.

Jordan Eschberger is 6 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing black-and-gray jogging pants and a black shirt and carrying a black bag. He is missing from the 5400 block of Escapardo Way in northeast Colorado Springs, police say.

Those who think they may have information on his whereabouts should call 719-444-7000.