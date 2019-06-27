Richard Hedger
Police are searching for Richard Hedger, who was last seen Thursday evening at Genesis Healthcare at 2719 N. Union Boulevard. 
Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an 81-year-old man. 

Richard Hedger was last seen at Genesis Healthcare at 2719 N. Union Boulevard at 5:30 p.m Thursday. 

Hedger is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. 

He was last seen wearing jeans, an unknown colored T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone where information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 444-7000.

