Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an 81-year-old man.
Richard Hedger was last seen at Genesis Healthcare at 2719 N. Union Boulevard at 5:30 p.m Thursday.
Hedger is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing jeans, an unknown colored T-shirt and a baseball cap.
Anyone where information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 444-7000.
