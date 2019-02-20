Colorado Springs police are searching for a gunman who shot and critically wounded a man Wednesday at Jet Wing Drive and East Fountain Boulevard.

The gunman was described as as a 20-year-old black male with a mustache and wearing a hoodie, police said. He was driving a gold Chevy Impala with temporary tags and damage to the passenger side, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.

The shooting around 8:45 a.m. is believed to be related to a road-rage altercation. The victim, whose, name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital.

If you see the Impala or have information, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

