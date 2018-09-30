police lights
A man attempting to cross East Platte Avenue near East Boulder Street was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night around 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Police said.

The man has been hospitalized and is being treated for “serious injuries,” according to police.

The driver fled the scene in a full-sized, newer model, light-colored pickup truck, police said. The truck was traveling in the westbound lanes of East Platte Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows anything about the incident is asked to call police at 444-7000, or the anonymous Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers line, 634-7867.

Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.

