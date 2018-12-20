Update 5:22 p.m.
"Martinez has been located in good condition," police tweeted.
-
Colorado Springs police are asking for help finding a "at-risk" 20-year-old man missing since Wednesday.
Jose Martinez was last seen about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hancock Avenue and South Academy Boulevard, police said. Martinez is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 145 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue shirt and green pants.
"He is not from Colorado Springs and not familiar with the area," police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.