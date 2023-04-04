Laura Rhoades, 17.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Laura Rhoades was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday near Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive on the city's north side, the Police Department tweeted.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare because she’s not dressed for the cold weather conditions. If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 719-444-7000.

