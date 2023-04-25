Police are searching for a missing, at-risk 16-year-old who was last seen at her home in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Elizabeth "River" Cathleen Mae Banoczi was reported missing by her family on April 22 after they last saw her around 11 a.m. at home in the 5600 block of Astoria Way, police said.

Elizabeth is described as 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds with short light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket, unknown color pants and gray snow boots.

Police said Elizabeth needs daily medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7869 or 1-800-222-8477.