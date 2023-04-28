The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a missing, at-risk teenager who left her Colorado Springs home last weekend.

Police said they were notified Friday that Jaelee Rodriguez, 13, voluntarily left her home in the 800 block of South Royer Street on April 23.

Jaelee Rodriguez is described as 4-foot-8 and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a white hoodie with a white crop top, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.