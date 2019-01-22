Police are asking for help finding a man who went missing Monday morning from BethHaven, a downtown Colorado Springs home for adults with mental illnesses.
Benjamin Flora, 43, was last seen near Willamette Avenue and Corona Street, police said. The facility's houses are at that intersection, its website says.
Police and BethHaven staff have been unable to find Flora, who is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 165 pounds with "very long brown hair, a receding hairline and a long beard." He might be wearing a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.