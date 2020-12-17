Colorado Springs police are searching for three people suspected of various crimes including forgery, identity theft and motor vehicle theft, police said.
Police believe 30-year-old Katelyn Wilson used fake identities and forged cashiers checks to buy cars from sellers on Craigslist.
Wilson is also suspected of driving stolen vehicles around to steal from mailboxes, as well as altering and cashing stolen checks.
Wilson was described as wearing a boot on her left foot and using crutches.
Police also believe 30-year-old Mychael Plunkett and 36-year-old Javier Rivera were involved with the mail theft and check cashing.
The two stolen vehicles were found, police said.
Police recommend sending checks directly at the post office, asking for ID when selling a car to a stranger and being suspicious of prefilled cashiers checks.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call police at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.