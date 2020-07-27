Colorado Springs police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run last week that killed a 20-year-old woman, officials said Monday.
Olivia Clark, of Colorado Springs, was crossing North Circle Drive at Galley Road when she was hit by an early 2000s, silver Audi All-Road station wagon on July 20 at 10:32 p.m., police said.
The driver of the Audi fled the crash scene southbound and police are asking for the public's help locating the driver. Police said the vehicle has moderate front end damage.
Anyone with information relating to the crash, can call the police department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the department's tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
Clark died of her injuries Thursday, according to police.