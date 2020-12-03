A man escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing an Ent Credit Union in downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Colorado Springs Police dashed to 123 South Weber Street shortly after 2:15 p.m. for a reported bank robbery where 52-year-old Brian Fields allegedly slid a note to a teller demanding money.
The man, believed to be Fields, bolted from the building with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Bank employees identified Fields as the suspect to police and an arrest warrant was issued.