Colorado Springs police are asking for the community's assistance in the search for 14-year-old Jordan Stanle, the department said.

Police posted a notice on Twitter around 10:45 p.m. Sunday that Stanle, who is considered an "at-risk" juvenile, is missing.

Stanle was described as being a 5-foot-10-inch-tall white male weighing 130 pounds and wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department at 719-444-7000.