Colorado Springs police say five people remain on the loose after barging into an apartment and assaulting the people inside.
Police say the group then took money and several "personal items" from the victims. The entire time, the assailants were carrying guns and rifles.
It's unclear how badly the victims were hurt.
The robbery was reported just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday at the Village at Lionstone apartment complex in the 400 block of North Murray Boulevard. The suspects were described as the following:
- An 18-year-old white female wearing a yellow hoodie and light blue jeans.
- A black man in his early-to-mid 30s wearing light jeans and a black hoodie
- A black man in his early-to-mid 20s wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans
- A black man around the same age as the third suspect, wearing a red and black hoodie over dark blue jeans
- A black man around the same age as the second suspect wearing a gray hoodie
If you have any information that can help police, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers; that number is 719-634-STOP.