Two Colorado Springs families were targeted Wednesday by scammers claiming they held their children hostage, authorities said.

The first call was made about 11 a.m. to a family living near Motor City Drive, Colorado Springs police said. The caller demanded money for the safe return of the victim's children, authorities said, using a generic recording of a child's voice, the victim's family names and vehicle information.

A second call was made about 12:45 p.m. to a family living in the 1000 block of Native Dancer Terrace, police said. The scammer again tried to convince the family they had taken their children hostage.

"Sometimes it's hard to track down where they're calling from," said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton. These particular scams are very common during the spring break weeks when college students are traveling, he added.

"A lot of times the callers are calling from foreign countries and request money," he said. "They'll steal information from online or go on social media pages and find out ... a family's information."

Scammers won't know specific details if they're pressed for more information, Newton said. They also commonly demand money in the form of gift cards because it's more difficult to track. Sometimes they'll use text messages, emails or instant messaging instead of calling, he warned.

Police encourage residents to verify with other family members if a scammer targets them with a hostage hoax. Scams can be reported to Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 or online to the Federal Bureau of Investigation at ic3.gov.

