The Colorado Springs Police Department released over 80 pages of documents on Friday detailing its belief that the use of force against a Black veteran who was pulled over for a suspected DUI was justified.

CSPD stated that the three officers involved in the use-of-force incident against Dalvin Gadson Ochoa, 29, were justified in doing so, due to them fearing for their lives, according to the documents released by the Police Department.

In the document summarizing its findings, CSPD ruled that claims of Officers Colby Hickman, Christopher Hummel and Matthew Anderson using excessive force against Gadson Ochoa were "unfounded."

On Oct. 9, Dalvin Gadson Ochoa, 29, was pulled over for driving without a license plate. During the traffic stop, officers claimed that they could smell marijuana in the car and attempted to arrest Gadson Ochoa.

When he asked why he was being detained and declined to get out of the car, officers punched Gadson Ochoa in the head over 20 times before removing him from the vehicle, body-camera footage of the incident shows.

Summaries of interviews with the three officers involved in the incident were released by CSPD, and all three claimed in their interviews that they feared for their lives due to a knife allegedly being in the center console of Gadson Ochoa's car when he was pulled over.

All three officers claimed in their interviews that they felt the use of force was justified due to Gadson Ochoa allegedly resisting arrest, and that the knife in Gadson Ochoa's car made them feel like there were potentially additional weapons in the vehicle.

"(It's) mind numbing to think that it was so scary it took three of us that long to accomplish what we were seeking as a goal," Anderson said during his interview after the incident, according to the documents provided by CSPD.

Although the use-of-excessive-force claims were ruled to be unfounded by Colorado Springs police, there were concerns noted regarding the conduct of Anderson, specifically.

"However, in reviewing the force used against the complainant, I have issues regarding the 13-14 consecutive punches to the face and head and the 11-12 consecutive punches to the side and abdomen of the complainant," the internal affairs document states in regard to the conduct of Officer Anderson. "While the number of total strikes meet the threshold of lawfulness under the totality of the circumstances, the action is not in line with the training and expectations of the Colorado Springs Police Department."

Administration ruled in the document released by police that Anderson failed to follow CSPD training doctrine and departmental expectations, and recommended an SDR (supervisor discussion record) and 10 hours "of remedial scenario training on properly evaluating the effectiveness of uses of force, assessing other options, and using verbal commands for compliance throughout the use of force."

When speaking with The Gazette, Gadson Ochoa's attorney Harry Daniels, a civil-rights attorney based in Georgia, said that he wasn't surprised by CSPD's findings.

"They ruled what we expected them to rule, they aren't going to rule against themselves," Daniels said when speaking with The Gazette on Friday. "The (bodycam) video speaks for itself."

Daniels added that he remains in nearly daily contact with Gadson Ochoa, and that he was "aware" of the findings from CSPD and "wasn't surprised."

While the claims of excessive use of force were declared unfounded by CSPD, some officers involved face reprimands or minor suspensions for their conduct during and after the arrest of Gadson Ochoa, according to the documents released by police.

Law enforcement recommended Hummel be given a 10-hour suspension and be removed as a police training officer for making inappropriate comments after the physical altercation with Gadson Ochoa.

According to the document, some of the comments made by Hummel that resulted in the recommended suspension included:

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• Officer (Joshua) Kephart asked how Hummel’s knee was feeling, and Hummel said, “Well, ask that dude’s face."

• Hummel said (referencing which punch caused injury to Anderson’s knuckles), “From like left field, superman punch, and I was like, oh s---."

• Hummel said, “I slapped the ever-living f--- out of this dude. Like the firefighters probably woke up."

• Hummel said, “He’s not going to be able to do a DUI investigation because he has a f------ concussion."

• Hummel said, “That’s why you don’t fight the police,” and, “end up like that."

In Hummel's interview following the incident, Hummel acknowledged that the statements he made after the incident were inappropriate, and that he only made them because he was angry about the incident, according to the summary of the interview released by police.

Kephart and Sgt. Karim Fudge were also given minor punishments for their roles in the incident, according to the police documentation, Kephart for making inappropriate or unprofessional comments, Fudge for "failing to properly coordinate the incident investigation from a supervisory position" and "for failing to adequately take charge of the situation and incident and not actively manage the personnel and resources as required to ensure a properly completed investigation."

Several officers in interviews following the incident described the scene after Gadson Ochoa had been detained as "chaotic" and that there was a lack of a supervision taking place that led to errors in processing the crime scene and filing charges, according to the summary of the interviews with officers released by police.

The document noted at least 10 issues with Fudge's management of the crime scene, including:

• That Gadson Ochoa was on scene for over four minutes before being taken to the hospital.

• That Fudge "did not go to the hospital to provide further supervision and make further assessment of the incident, including the severity of the injury."

• That Fudge "did not assess relevant evidence to be photographed and collected at the scene." It's noted by officers in the interview transcripts that the knife that was allegedly in the center console of Gadson Ochoa's car wasn't photographed by police at the scene of the incident.

• That Fudge "told the officers to 'rock, paper, scissors' who would complete the probable cause affidavit instead of assessing the most appropriate officer to complete the task. This task fell to one of the most junior officers on the scene. This officer was also one of the last officers to arrive and was an officer with limited knowledge of the incident."

Fudge was given a written reprimand and no suspension for these mistakes, according to the documents released by police.

Following the incident, prosecutors charged Gadson Ochoa with two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence and driving without license plates. All criminal charges against Gadson Ochoa have been dismissed by the District Attorney's Office.

Gadson Ochoa, who was living in his car at the time of the incident, has filed a lawsuit against the officers who pulled him over, claiming they used excessive force without warning during the incident. He is seeking a jury trial for emotional and physical damages, as well as economic losses. No specific amount in damages is listed in the lawsuit.

The civil lawsuit remains unresolved in federal court, with a pretrial conference for the case scheduled to take place in June 2024.