A man slumped over the wheel of his car at an apartment complex in northern Colorado Springs was arrested early Wednesday after he scuffled with officers who woke him up, police said in a news release.
Just after 2 a.m., police say they found Tommy Martinez, 44, passed out in his car after residents of a complex near Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive called to report a drunken driver. Officers say they spotted several "open containers of alcohol" in the vehicle and had a difficult time rousing Martinez.
But when Martinez awoke, he rose with a fury, police said. First police say Martinez resisted coming out of his car.
Then, when an officer got him out, Martinez "verbally threatened, then punched the officer in the chest," police said in a news release.
Another officer soon arrived and the two cops subdued Martinez and arrested him on suspicion of assault on a police officer, drunken driving and resisting arrest.