A man who Colorado Springs police claim waved a weapon at passing cars on Platte Avenue and shot out one driver's tire Wednesday night was held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the El Paso County jail.
Police cars raced to Platte and Farragut Avenues near downtown just after 6 p.m. after passing commuters made a string of 9-1-1 calls about an alleged roadside gunman "pointing and shooting," police said in a news release.
One woman told police she saw the gunman as she drove east on Platte near the Olympic Training Center. "The suspect subsequently shot his gun and hit another vehicle in the tire which was traveling behind her in the same direction," police said.
Police quickly spotted 41-year-old Thomas Merrill Smith, who was subsequently arrested on investigation of assault and other crimes.
Police didn't say why they think Smith was firing a gun at rush-hour traffic.
The gunfire came less than two days after another gunfire incident in the same neighborhood. Police claim a man living in the 700 block of Boulder Street fired more than 60 rounds, including one that struck a neighbors house in what is an otherwise unexplained spree of gunfire early Tuesday.