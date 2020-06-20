While officers were conducting a DUI evaluation during a traffic stop early Saturday, a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck a police vehicle and took off, Colorado Springs police said.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on the 3700 block of North Academy Boulevard just south of Half Turn Road, police said. The Jeep — with possible Colorado license plate 4TU-265 — approached an officer's parked but unoccupied vehicle with its overhead lights on in the far right northbound lane, police added.
"The unknown driver of the Jeep came into contact with the lower left rear quarter panel of the patrol vehicle as it maneuvered into the middle lane and continued" on North Academy, police said in a report. "Officers checked the area for the run vehicle with no results."
The patrol car had "minor/moderate" white paint transfer and minor scratches to the plastic covering but is still considered operational, police said.