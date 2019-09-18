A driver who veered off Old Stage Road in an apparent suicide attempt was rescued by police and firefighters Tuesday evening.
Colorado Springs police say they were called about 7 a.m. to the road, which winds from the city's west side into the high country, and found a car "high-centered on the roadway ledge."
The driver had jumped out and was clinging to the steep terrain.
Police inched their way down to help him while awaiting firefighters trained in high-angle rescue.
The man and his car were pulled to safety, and he was taken to a hospital, police said.