A driver who purposely drove off Old Stage Road in what police described as a suicide attempt was rescued by officers and firefighters Tuesday evening.
Colorado Springs police say they were called to the road that winds from the city's west side into the the high country just before 7 a.m. and found a car " high-centered on the roadway ledge."
The driver had jumped out, suffering minor injuries and leaving himself clinging to the steep terrain.
Police inched their way down to assist the man as they called firefighters trained in high-angle rescue.
The man and his car were pulled to safety.
Police say he was taken a hospital for treatment.