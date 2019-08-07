Colorado Springs police used a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoeses to save the life of a man Sunday near Memorial Park.
The officers were flagged down to assist a man in a pickup, the police report said.
Officers administered Narcan, a nasal spray version of naloxone. That medication reverses opioid overdoses and helps restore breathing and consciousness.
A witness told police that the 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had consumed a combination of Percocet, an opioid pain reliever, and MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine). He was not breathing and didn't have a pulse when officers found him near Prospect Lake Drive and Union Boulevard.
Medical personnel arrived and administered several more doses of Narcan while an officer performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, at which point the man regained consciousness. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment, police said.