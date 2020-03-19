A restaurant employee was robbed early Thursday morning by two men who demanded a bag she was leaving with ― but that bag didn't contain cash, Colorado Springs police say.
Police were dispatched to a McDonald's in the 500 block of North Murray Boulevard shortly after midnight on report of a robbery and shooting. They found an uninjured female victim who said two men approached her and demanded a bag she had as she left work at the fast-food joint. One of the men pulled out a handgun and fired a round during a struggle over the bag, according to police.
A police spokesman told The Gazette that he wasn't sure what was in the bag, but it wasn't cash.
The suspects drove away, and no injuries were reported, police said.