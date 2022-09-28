Colorado Springs police are asking the public for help in identifying an armed robber who has been on the run for nearly two months.

Police said the robber entered the Family Dollar store at 3770 Airport Road on Aug. 6 and stole various items. 

August armed robbery suspect

Police are requesting the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in two robberies last month. (Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department)

On Aug. 8, the man returned to the store shortly before it closed and held an employee at gunpoint while demanding money from the cash register, police said. The man stole an "undisclosed amount of cash" but did not harm the employee.

The robber is between 5 feet, 6 and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs between 140 and 160 pounds and is between 20 and 30 years old.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Robbery Unit took over the investigation and is asking the public for help in identifying the robber from a surveillance photo. Police encourage anyone who knows the robber or has information about the crime to call them at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

