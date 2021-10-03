10/4 OIS

Colorado Springs Police taped off a large area at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. 

 Photo by Evan Ochsner, The Gazette

Colorado Springs Police were involved with a shooting near the Citadel Mall Sunday afternoon, the department said.

Police announced the shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Police blocked off parts of Chelton Road between Bijou Street and East Platte Avenue and taped off the parking lots of Finish Line Motors and a strip mall next to it. 

No further information about the incident was immediately available. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced it will conduct the investigation into the shooting, as is typical with this type of incident. 

