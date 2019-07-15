The victim of Friday's fatal motorcycle crash was 31-year-old Jajuan Richardson, police report.
Richardson was traveling south on Rangewood Drive near Briargate Boulevard with a large group of motorcycles when he struck a curb and was thrown from his machine. Richardson died in the crash. He was wearing a helmet.
Police said speed or alcohol aren't believed to be factors in the crash.
This is the 23rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2019 and the fifth involving a motorcycle, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to call 719-444-7000 or make an anonymous tip at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.