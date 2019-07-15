motorcycle crash.jpg
Caption +

One man died Friday night in a motorcycle crash in north Colorado Springs, according to police. (Courtesy of KKTV)
Show MoreShow Less

The victim of Friday's fatal motorcycle crash was 31-year-old Jajuan Richardson, police report.

Richardson was traveling south on Rangewood Drive near Briargate Boulevard with a large group of motorcycles when he struck a curb and was thrown from his machine. Richardson died in the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

Police said speed or alcohol aren't believed to be factors in the crash.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2019 and the fifth involving a motorcycle, police said.

Colorado Springs pedestrian severely hurt in hit-and-run

Police ask anyone with information to call 719-444-7000 or make an anonymous tip at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

636-0210

@evanochsner

Tags

Evan is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native who is currently a student at Northwestern University.

Load comments