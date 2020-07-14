*Editor's Note: The attached videos and link to audio recording contain graphic images and language. Viewer discretion is advised.
The Colorado Springs Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday from five officers during a May altercation with a man in a Broadmoor neighborhood that turned fatal.
On May 24, officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 2700 block of Ashgrove Street, in which 49-year-old Chad Burnett, a former bike shop worker, ultimately died in police custody.
Police previously reported Burnett went limp while in custody following the altercation and died while resisting arrest.
The struggle with officers began when Burnett ran back inside his home after police confronted him about a fight he had with neighbors in which he brandished a knife, according to the footage. Also in the footage, Burnett is seen being hit with a Taser inside his home, but he continued to struggle with the responding officers.
The police department formatted an online video showing the timeline of events that lead up to Burnett's death. Click here to see the video. Visit the department's "cases of interest" webpage to view the entire police camera footage at coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/cases-interest.
Within about 15 minutes of the officers' use-of-force, officers are heard in the camera footage discussing Burnett's pulse and breathing patterns.
After about 20 minutes, officers attempted to wake Burnett, who was unresponsive. The officers began cardio pulmonary resuscitation on Burnett until medical personnel arrived on scene.
The Sheriff's Office said in a May 28 news release that Burnett died at his home. The Gazette has requested Burnett's autopsy report to determine the cause and manner of his death, but has not yet received it.
The District Attorney's office has not yet ruled whether the five officers' involved were justified in their use of force. The police department worked with El Paso County Sheriff's Office and DA officials to release the footage even though the investigation is still pending because they "believe it is in the public’s interest to release the footage," police said in a Tuesday news release.
The police department publicly released the identities of the five officers on June 23 as Caroline Barth, Joseph Daigle, Matthew Fleming, Jacob Carroll and Sgt. Michael Inazu.