Two Colorado Springs police officers were justified in shooting a felony menacing and assault suspect in January, the District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release.
Officers Max Nevarez and Mathew Waldera arrived at the Mountain Ridge Apartments, 2605 Verde Drive, about 7 p.m. Jan. 23 after shots were reported in the area. The pair confronted Thomas McGeorge, 32, and “shots were fired,” said the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case.
The District Attorney’s Office released more information with its determination Friday.
Nevarez and Waldera approached a shirtless McGeorge, who had a gun in his hand, the release said. The officers told McGeorge to show his hands, and Nevarez could see the outline of a gun.
“Officer Nevarez says he thought the gun was pointed at him so he dove into the stairway as Officer Waldera fired his pistol at the suspect,” the release said. “After looking down the hallway and seeing the suspect still holding the gun, Officer Nevarez fired twice at the suspect. The suspect fell on top of the gun.”
More officers arrived, and McGeorge was arrested. He “had one superficial scratch or scrape on his hip and was treated and released from the hospital.”
It’s unclear if the hip injury was due to the gunfire, the release said.
The officers were justified in firing because they were defending themselves from deadly force, and there are no grounds for criminal charges, the release said.
McGeorge was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony menacing, third-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.