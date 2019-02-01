The two Colorado Springs police officers involved in the shooting of a felony menacing and assault suspect have been identified as Max Nevarez and Mathew Waldera.
Nevarez and Waldera went to the Mountain Ridge Apartments, 2605 Verde Drive, about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 23 to investigate a report of shots fired, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. Shootings involving law enforcement officers are typically investigated by a neutral agency to avoid a conflict of interest.
The officers confronted Thomas McGeorge, 32, who was armed, and “shots were fired,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
McGeorge was hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening. He was booked in the jail on $100,000 bond on suspicion of two counts of felony menacing, third-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Nevarez has worked with the Sand Creek Division since January 2012 and won the “Cops on the Beat” award from the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs in November.
Waldera joined Sand Creek in October 2012.
McGeorge is a soldier stationed at the Fort Carson Army post, according to jail records.