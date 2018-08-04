Officer Cem Duzel is stable and tolerating nutrients, though his condition remains critical, Colorado Springs police tweeted.
“Cem’s parents want CSPD and the community to know how much they appreciate the incredible outpouring of support,” the tweet said. “Please keep Cem in your prayers and thoughts.”
Duzel suffered traumatic head injuries early Thursday while responding to a call for shots fired east of the Olympic Training Center. Karrar Al Khammasi, 31, allegedly pulled out a handgun and exchanged fire with Duzel, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting.
Duzel and Al Khammasi, who also was shot, are at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central for treatment. Al Khammasi was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing
