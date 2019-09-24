About a year after being shot in the head while on duty, Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel returned to his home of New York on Tuesday for more rehabilitation, police reported Tuesday.
Duzel was shot Aug. 2, 2018, after responding to calls of gunshots near the Olympic Training Center.
Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi is accused of shooting Duzel after being kicked out of an Uber car for being “handsy.” The bullet caused a severe brain injury, and Duzel was sent to Englewood's Craig Hospital, which specializes in traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury.
In May, students from Colorado Springs District 11 held fundraisers for the wounded officer.
Tuesday morning, his 32nd birthday, Duzel and his family left Craig Hospital to fly to New York, police said. His fellow officers lined up from his room to the car parked outside to give him a sendoff.
"There were cheers, salutes, tears, and public supporters waving flags in the crowd ..." police wrote in an online article. "While Officer Duzel still has a long road ahead, his spirit remains strong and he continues to show great courage. Please continue to keep Officer Duzel and his family in your thoughts and prayers."
People who want to donate can do so through the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association Fallen Officer Relief Fund at csppa.org or by phone at 719-634-0058.
"Saying goodbye to a fellow officer, a friend, a hero, is never easy; however, we know that this trip to New York signifies a major milestone in his journey towards recovery," read the article. "We will you miss you, Cem, and cannot wait to see you again. Until then, warrior on!"