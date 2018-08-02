A Colorado Springs police officer was "gravely wounded" Thursday in a shootout with a suspect who also was injured in the exchange east of the Olympic Training Center.
Officer Cem Duzel, a five-year veteran assigned to the Sand Creek Division, remains in critical condition at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi. He is charged with murder of a peace officer, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, court records show.
Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired near East Boulder Street and North Union Boulevard shortly after 2:45 a.m., according to scanner traffic captured on Broadcastify.com. One caller reported a man firing random shots and saw the man place a gun in his waistband before walking east.
Shortly afterward, officers could be heard calling for medical help "now" for their fallen comrade. Police have not disclosed further details about Duzel's injuries, beyond his condition.
Al Khammasi sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said the Sheriff's Office, the lead agency in the investigation. Details about his injuries were not released, but following the shooting an officer on scene reported over the police radio, "Don't know where he's hit yet."
Al Khammasi also was being treated at Memorial Hospital Central. No other information about him has been released.
Court records show Al Khammasi had previously spent time in jail for convictions on driving while intoxicated and trespassing into a dwelling in 2013, and misdemeanor assault in 2017.
A Facebook profile purportedly belonging to him says he started working at Peak Vista Community, a local health center, on July 24, but a spokeswoman for the company said they have no record of him being a current or past employee.
The sheriff's office was seeking anyone with information about Al Khammasi to call their tip line at 719-520-6666 or leave an anonymous tip with Pikes Peak Crimestoppers at 719-634-7867.
Police encountered Al Khammasi in the 2300 block of East Boulder Street, where he pulled a handgun and started shooting at officers, who fired back, said sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
Boulder Street was closed between Union Boulevard and Prairie Road throughout the day Thursday while the investigation continued.
An Uber driver was among those who called 911 to report the gunfire.
The woman was called to pick up a rider near The Angry Pirate bar at 2100 E. Platte Ave. but ended the trip "because of the rider's behavior," the transportation company said in an emailed statement. Uber encourages drivers to cancel trips when they feel unsafe, it said.
It's not clear if the rider and the shooting suspect are the same person, but shortly after the rider was turned away, the driver reported hearing gunfire, Uber said. The woman wasn't injured, the company said.
Heather Langreder, assistant manager at the True North Motel, said she was taking care of sick puppies when she heard sporadic gunfire punctuated by silence. She estimated hearing at least 10 shots but said "you could tell it (the shooting) was getting farther away."
Another resident, who declined to give her name, said she heard 10 to 12 shots in rapid succession. "This is getting ridiculous," she said, regarding increasing violence in the area.
In 2016, police shot and killed homicide suspect Demetrius Moore outside of a home at Platte and Union. Nine months later, two people were injured in a shooting near Willamette and Swope avenues. A shooting also was reported at East Platte and Swope avenues in February, where police said they found shell casings and blood but no victim.
Other residents, though, say the neighborhood is quiet and safe.
Floyd Clarke, a 33-year resident of North Bonfoy Avenue, said that apart from transients who use Boulder Avenue as a cut-through, the area is relatively problem free. He described it as an up-and-coming neighborhood with homes starting to be repaired and sold to families.
"Back to about 20 years ago, it was a lot worse," Clarke said, adding that he hadn't heard gunshot in the area in about a month.
Jacci Gooden, director of Princeton Academy, a day-care center near the shooting site, agreed that the area was no worse than others in the city.
"I have never been afraid," Gooden said. "Stuff happens."
Kirby said the shooting evokes sad memories of the loss of sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick on Feb. 5 and close calls for several others in law enforcement.
Flick was slain while trying to arrest suspected car thief Manuel Zetina, who also was killed in the gun battle. Two other deputies and a police officer were wounded in the incident: Sgt. Jake Abendshan and Police Officer Marcus Yanez recovered and are back to work; Deputy Scott Stone remains on leave, recovering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Just 11 days ago, Deputy Jeremy Juhl, 36, was hit in the side by a pellet or shrapnel July 22 during a shootout with a man accused of killing a person while robbing a marijuana grow in eastern El Paso County.
Juhl was treated and released for the minor wound. The suspect, William Bacorn, 18, was killed.
"We were just talking yesterday at a meeting how, sadly, this is becoming the norm. We've had four officers — three deputies, one officer ... shot (this year)," Kirby told Gazette news partner KKTV. "We know Micah (Flick) died in February, and then we just had one of our SWAT officers a few weeks ago, and now this. It's very, very hard."
In addition to Flick, two other sheriff's deputies were killed in the line of duty this year. Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, 31, was shot to death Jan. 24 while investigating an assault in a residential area north of Denver. Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was slain, and four other officers wounded, in a Dec. 31 ambush in Highlands Ranch by a man with a history of mental health problems.
Police have released few details about Duzel's career, but the Gazette featured him and three other officers in 2015 after they rescued a bear cub that got its snout stuck in a tub of protein. When officers couldn't remove the tub on their own, they coaxed the bear into the back of their patrol car and drove it to a nearby fire station.
Firefighters removed the bottle, and the bear later was released into the wild.
The police department warned it was not aware of any official fundraising efforts on Duzel's behalf. "Be wary of anyone trying to get you to donate and carefully check out the circumstances," police said in a post.
The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association said it is collecting donations for Duzel and his family through it's fallen officer relief fund, which is a 501c3. The CSPPA already has purchased airline tickets, a rental car and meals for Duzel's family, Executive Director Sherryl Dillon said.
Donations can be made over the phone by calling 719-634-0058, or by sending a check to CSPPA at 516 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, 80903.
The Gazette's Tatiana Talesnick, Lance Benzel, Doug Fitzgerald, Jakob Rodgers, Liz Forster, Ellie Mulder and Jerry Herman contributed to this report.