A Colorado Springs police officer was shot Friday night, according to a tweet from the department.
Department spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said police are investigating an "attempted homicide" of a police officer.
The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. Fillmore St. and N. Nevada Ave., according to police. The officer is reportedly in stable condition.
According to Sokolik, the officer made a routine traffic stop of two suspicious motorcyclists when one of the motorcyclists fired at the officer before fleeing the scene. The other motorcyclists stayed on scene. The officer didn't return fire.
Here’s a full scope of the scene, including those evidence markers next to the two trucks and the motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/VE9c3JkfQc— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) June 5, 2021
The police sealed off a portion of the parking lot near AutoZone at 3010 N. Nevada Ave., and witnesses reported that nearby VASA Fitness was evacuated by police.
No arrests were announced.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.