A Colorado Springs police officer-involved shooting in December of last year was found to be "justified" after a review by Colorado's 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, according to a news release Friday by the DA's office.

On Dec. 8, 2021, Colorado Springs police responded to an attempted break-in at the 1700 block of Herd Street. When officers Jacob Kelly and Peter Mandry arrived they found 45-year-old Michael Pantoja outside covered in blood and holding a knife, according to the news release.

Both officers ordered Pantoja to drop his knife on the ground multiple times before Pantoja ran at the officers with the knife. The press release states that Mandry deployed his taser unsuccessfully before Kelly discharged his weapon four times at Pantoja.

The entire interaction with Pantoja occurred within 2 minutes, according to the DA's office.

The district attorney's office investigated the incident by interviewing both of the officers and reviewing their body-worn camera footage to determine that Kelly was justified in his use of force.

"This was a Homicide, but the use of deadly force by Officer Kelly was justified," the news release states. "Officer Kelly considered and used less lethal options and only turned to the use of deadly physical force after Mr. Pantoja continued rushing at him with a raised knife creating an imminent deadly threat.

"Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined the use of deadly physical force by Colorado Springs Police Officer Jacob Kelly was justified based on all the facts and circumstance of this case under the law of the State of Colorado," the release states.

Pantoja died on scene despite Kelly's eventual life-saving attempts.