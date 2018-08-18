The Colorado Springs police officer who was wounded in a gunbattle while investigating a report of shots fired east of the Olympic Training Center about two weeks ago has been upgraded from critical to serous condition, police said Friday.

Officer Cem Duzel, 30, a five-year veteran of the Police Department, was shot in the head after encountering an armed man who reportedly had been involved in a run-in with an Uber driver on Aug. 2

Karrar Al Khammasi, 31, an Iraqi refugee who had avoided deportation despite a criminal history, is being held in the El Paso County jail on a $1 million bond on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, weapon possession by a previous offender and menacing, all felonies. Khammasi also was wounded.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

