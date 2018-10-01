A Colorado Springs police officer was injured early Monday when another driver turned left in front of his cruiser as he traveled south on North Union Boulevard.
To avoid colliding with the pickup truck, the officer swerved off the road and onto a curb before striking a light pole, police said. He was responding to an emergency call when the crash happened about 3:30 a.m.
The officer sustained minor injuries, and the truck driver of the truck was unhurt.
That driver was cited with traffic offenses. Police haven't released the names of either driver.