A Colorado Springs police officer was injured early Monday when another driver turned left in front of the officer, who was traveling south on North Union Boulevard.
The officer avoided colliding with the pickup truck, but swerved the patrol car off the road and onto a curb before striking a light pole, police said. The officer was responding to an emergency call when the crash happened about 3:30 a.m.
The officer sustained minor injuries, and the driver of the truck was uninjured.
The citizen was cited with traffic offenses. Police have not released the names of the driver or the officer, and police are still investigating.