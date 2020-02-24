A man was arrested at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs on Sunday after injuring a police officer.
A police officer intervened when he spotted Zaleb Justice Tanksley allegedly fighting security guards and attempting to flee the hospital. The officer sustained a moderate injury when he was struck in the head by the suspect, police said.
Tanksley was arrested for second-degree assault on a peace officer and later booked into the El Paso County jail. The officer was treated and released.