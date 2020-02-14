A Colorado Springs police officer was dragged by a car while responding to a report of a woman acting 'erratic' at a gas station on the city's west side, according to police.

The officer went to the 7-Eleven at 1904 W. Uintah St. about 6:45 p.m. Friday and confronted the woman, Sarah Lightfoot.

Lightfoot ignored the officer's demands, resulting in an altercation, police said. Lightfoot allegedly reversed the car, partially dragging the officer, then hit the police cruiser. The car Lightfoot was driving was reported stolen.

Two bystanders helped the officer by "controlling" Lightfoot while the officer, whose name was not released, arrested her. The officer had minor injuries and was able to return to duty.