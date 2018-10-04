The Colorado Springs Police Department will no longer offer noncriminal fingerprinting services beginning Oct. 20. Instead, those services should be obtained through IdentoGO, a vendor approved by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Police will continue to process fingerprints at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave., for orders of the court, sex offender registration and liquor and marijuana licensing.
The switch is due to changes implemented by CBI, a police news release says.
Noncriminal fingerprinting services include:
• Adoption
• Background checks
• Car sales
• Daycare licensure
• Department of Human Services foster care or kinship
• Dismissal of restraining orders
• Gaming
• Job licensure
• Name changes
• Out-of-state fingerprint cards
• Realtor licensure
• Reprints
• School district employment or volunteers
• Security clearances
• Teacher licensure
To schedule noncriminal fingerprinting services, visit the IdentoGO website at idento go.com/locations/colorado or call 1-844-539-5539.
IdentoGO has two locations in Colorado Springs — one on South 8th Street and another on North Academy Boulevard.