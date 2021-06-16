Colorado Springs police arrested Tracy Lynn Hoggatt on Wednesday morning, who was wanted in at least one other state and has been on the run since 2019.
Police said Hoggatt had been using the identity of someone who had passed away, and had been able to evade multiple law enforcement agencies.
The discovery that it was Hoggatt who Colorado Springs police captured came after officers responded to a call for service in the 4700 block of North Carefree Circle and arrested an individual on scene. After transporting that individual back to their substation in Stetson Hills, police discovered through a fingerprint scan that their suspect was actually Hoggatt.
According to Colorado Springs police, Hoggatt was originally sentenced to life in prison in Washington, a three-strikes state, after being convicted of three felony crimes. However, Hoggatt was released on clemency in 2018, and has been wanted by Washington authorities since he failed to abide by conditions of his release in August 2019.