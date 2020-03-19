A man who rammed a police cruiser twice with his vehicle and fled on foot was arrested late Wednesday by Colorado Springs police.

The man, 38-year-old Tory Carr, was arrested for allegedly attempting to assault an officer.

Shortly after 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to 4300 Hawks Lookout Lane, in southeast Colorado Springs, on report of a domestic disturbance. When officers attempted to make contact with Carr, who was in his vehicle, he rammed a police cruiser head-on twice and drove away, according to police.

Officers later located Carr driving and pulled him over. He fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured, police said.